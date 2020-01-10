Sangareddy: Village officials praised for improving sex ratio

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Sangareddy: Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Department M Raghunandan Rao visited Haridaspur village of Kondapur mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday.

The Commissioner appreciated Panchayat Secretary Rohit Kulakarni and Sarpanch Shafi for their efforts in increasing the sex ratio of the village. He lauded them for felicitating a girl child’s parents and presenting them with Rs 1,000. Raghunandan Rao observed that such efforts would certainly spread awareness on its importance.

Accompanied by DRDO Project Director Ch Srinivas Rao and other officials, Raghunandan Rao toured the village and praised the government officials and elected representatives for improving hygiene and protecting the saplings planted under Telanganku Haritha Haram.

