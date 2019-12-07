Sangareddy welfare officials study proposal on Red gram industry

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Sangareddy: Joint Collector K Nikhila said officials concerned were studying the possibilities of setting up of a red gram (pigeon pea) industry in Sangareddy district.

During a review meeting with welfare officers of various departments in her chambers on Saturday, the Joint Collector said there was enough production of red gram crop in the district.

District farmers were producing 24,000 metric tonnes of red gram every year, Nikhila said and added that the welfare hostels run by the government alone would need 200 tonnes of dal every month.

Since there was enough demand for the dal, the Joint Collector said they were seriously thinking of setting up an industry for the same. She said the government would provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers besides supplying dal at a much cheaper price than it was being bought from the market to welfare hostels.

Nikhila instructed District Rural Development Officer, Project Director, Ch Srinivas Rao to study the possibilities of setting up of the industry. Welfare officers of SC, ST, BC, Kasturba Gandhi and other hostels wardens attended the meeting.

