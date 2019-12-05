Sangareddy woman duped of Rs 2.5 lakh Rythu Bima amount

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Sangareddy: A middleman cheated a widow who had received Rs 5 lakh under Rythu Bima following the death of her husband in Nagur (K) village of Kangti Mandal.

According to Inspector Venkatesthwarlu, Nadimidoddi Shanthamma’s husband died nine months ago. She received Rs 5 lakh under Rythu Bima scheme, and the amount remained deposited in her APGVB savings bank account. A middleman from the same village, Vagomore Tukaram, under the pretext of getting her some more benefits, reportedly obtained her Aadhaar card, bank account details and ATM card.

Using another woman to pose as Shanthamma before the bank officials, Tukaram transferred or ordered things spending Rs 2.5 lakh from her account. When Shantamma visited the bank recently, she was shocked when she was told that she had just Rs 2.5 lakh in her savings account. Following a complaint by Shanthamma, Kangti Police booked Tukaram and remanded him in judicial custody.

