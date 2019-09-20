Sangareddy: Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old

By | Published: 12:02 am

Sangareddy: A 25-year-old youth was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood. The accused was identified as Ayyavari Rajinikanth, a resident of a village in Pulkal Mandal.

On September 9, Pulkal police said, the victim entered the girl’s house seeking some drinking water while her widowed mother went to Gram Panchayat office in the village to collect her Aasara pension. The accused, who works as a labourer, taking advantage of the situation of the lonely girl, forced himself on the girl. Then the girl narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police with the help of elders.

After medical examination on the victim, the accused, who had been absconding since then, was arrested on Thursday. He was produced before a court. Further investigation is on.

