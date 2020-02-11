Sangareddy: Youth commits suicide on railway track, dogs take head away

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a dog took away the head of an unidentified person, who committed suicide on the MMTS railway track behind Mac Society, BHEL, in RC Puram mandal of the district.

The mutilated body barring the head was found on the railway track on Tuesday morning by locals. Suspecting something wrong as the head was missing from the crime scene, the police searched for it for hours. When they failed to trace it, the police went through the CCTV footage to look for clues. To their shock, they saw a stray dog taking away the head of the youth, which was later traced in the nearby bushes. The youth, aged about 25 years, has not been identified yet.

In another incident, a 21-year-old youth, who joined as an apprentice in BHEL Company on January 20, committed suicide by throwing himself under a speeding train at Nagulapally of RC Puram mandal. The youth was identified as Kotipally Kalyan, a resident of BHEL township. The body was found by some locals on late on Monday night. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .