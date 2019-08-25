Sangareddy, Zaheerabad Hospitals get LaQshya certification

By | Published: 12:48 am

Sangareddy: The labour rooms and Maternity operation theatres in Mother and Children Hospital Sangareddy and Government Hospital, Zaheerabad have got LaQshya Certification for providing best services to pregnant women. The Hospitals will get Rs 6 lakh each for next three consecutive years as a reward for providing better services. Though over 10 hospitals have applied and undergone the assessment for the prestigious LaQshya certificate, only the two hospitals from Sangareddy district have bagged the honour.

Confirming this Manoj Jhalani, Additional Secretary and Mission Director Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has said that the hospitals have met all the five criteria. The facilities at both the hospitals have undergone an assessment by a two-member team of External Assessors on May 20 and 21, 2019.

The Labour Room and Maternal Operation Theatre at Mother and Children Hospital, Sangareddy have scored 93 per cent and 91 per cent respectively during the assessment. The Labour Room and Maternal Operation Theatre at Zaheerabad Hospital have scored 97 per cent 87 per cent respectively in providing best services. Collector, Sangareddy, M Hanumantha Rao has congratulated the hospital Superintendents and the entire hospital staff for getting the prestigious LaQshya Certification.

“It is an indication that they have provided the best services at the government hospitals in our district,” Collector added.

