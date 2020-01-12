Sangareddy’s home-grown ‘Apna Chotu’ hits smart biz idea

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:39 am

Sangareddy: An arts graduate who has been running a computer service centre here for over a decade to earn a livelihood, has hit upon a business opportunity after noticing a gap in e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart and food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato door delivery business.

Gouni Kranthi Kumar (30) is offering his services to people, which other e-commerce businesses could not reach out with the existing system of delivery due to various constraints. He has launched “Apna Chotu” mobile application and mobile number service to offer door delivery of groceries, food, stationery and services such as nursing, electrician, plumber and a host of other things, and local transportation facilities like dropping children at schools and coaching centres on a two-wheeler. There were many services on offer, which Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato could not carry out where Kranthi and his team had concentrated on.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Kranthi Kumar said that they used to find it difficult to get something from eateries or stationery for his niece since his elder brother was always immersed in work. The demands of his niece, some housewives, and elderly people, who needed small things and services, helped him develop the idea. Apna Chotu does not take more than 50 minutes to reach customers within Sangareddy and some of them were done in just 15 minutes.

Overwhelming response

“Delivering bread, bakery items, pencils, pens and even diapers for infants and nursing services at the doorstep, and reaching out electrician and plumber is very difficult for individuals,” Kranthi Kumar observed. Since they were aimed only at Sangareddy town market initially, Kranthi Kumar said that they had launched the mobile services on August 20 and the “Apna Chotu” mobile application on December 25, just a fortnight ago. The response has been overwhelming as they could deliver over 7,000 services as on Friday.

Sharing some experiences on the importance of having a local door delivery service, the founder of Apna Chotu said that a busy officer wanted to deliver a pencil at home for his daughter immediately. While the pencil would cost just Rs 5, Kranthi said the officer ordered the pencil by making a call to them, for which they charged Rs 30. The maximum charge they would collect is just Rs 150 unless the order demands the hiring of a goods vehicle other than a two-wheeler. When Kranthi launched Apna Chotu on August 20 by circulating two mobile numbers (9150915084 and 9150915085) in local WhatsApp groups, he used to handle all the phone calls until January 1. As the number of calls have been going up, Kranthi has appointed a person to attend to calls besides engaging the services of five delivery boys.

Round-the-clock services

Saying that they were offering round-the-clock services, he said they took a nurse to a person’s home to attend to a patient at 1.30 am on another day. Two noted hotels, Redla’s Inn and Vontillu, have also been delivering their food through Apna Chotu after seeing the work of Kranthi and his team and many business establishments were also in talks with them. Meanwhile, the team of Apna Chotu, which started their work from a small office opposite the Sangareddy Collectorate, where Kranthi used to run a computer service centre, has been looking for a bigger office to shift to shortly.

Since IIT-Hyderabad, GITAM University, MNR Medical College, and several industries were located close to Sangareddy and many employees were living in the fast-growing town, Kranthi said that they have been getting an increased number of orders every day. When asked about the investment, Kranthi said, “Ours is an idea-based startup and except paying Rs 45,000 as salaries we have not spent anything”. After coming to know of my idea, Kranthi said four friends, who were into software development, developed the Apna Chotu mobile application. He further said that they were working to improve the app and expand their base to other places. One of the most exciting tasks, Kranthi said, was delivering lunch boxes to offices, schools, and colleges by just charging Rs 30, an idea which, they said, they got from Mumbai’s dabbawalas.

