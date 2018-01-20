Sangeethakala sisters continue the legacy

These sisters received several awards and even performed in Russia, Japan, US and other countries.

Sangeethakala sisters
Sisters Sangeethakala and Rajyalakshmi performing at the Tyagaraja Aradhana Music festival

Hyderabad: Following the footsteps of their ancestors, three sisters  K Sangeethakala, K Rajyalakshmi and K Veena Dhari are keep the tradition of Carnatic music alive in the family.

Sangeethakala and Rajyalakshmi who are known as Sangeethakala sisters have also established Kodandapani Sangeetha Vidya Samstha, a music centre and are running four branches in the city. These sisters received several awards and even performed in Russia, Japan, US and other countries.

“For past five generations, music has become part of our family and soul. This legacy would be continued for coming generations and I started teaching the Carnatic classical music to my children,” says Rajyalakshmi.


