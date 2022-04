Sanheeth clinches U-14 title at NVK Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Lemuel Sanheeth Alladi defeated Siddharth Somal 6-0 to clinch the under-14 boys singles tennis title at the NVK Tennis Tournament at the NVK Sports Arena, on Monday.

Results:

Boys: U-8: Ashvath Chamarthi bt E Sai Sachit 5-1;

U-10: Hasith Sunkari bt Y Jatin Reddy 6-2;

U-12: Ch Satya Parthiv bt Lemuel Sanheeth Alladi 6-4;

U-12: Girls: P Akansha Siddhi bt E Sai Harshika 6-4;

Parents and Child: Hasith/Sudarshan Sunkari bt Y Prashanth Reddy/Lenin 6-1;

U-14 Boys: Lemuel Sanheeth Allladi bt Sidharth Somal 6-0;

Corporate Men: Bhupal bt Sudeep Sodani 7-2;

Men’s doubles: (Round robin format): 1. Bhupal, Daniel; 2. Devarakonda Ravi Sankar, Sreekar;

Corporate 35 Men: Sreekar bt Devarakonda Ravi Sankar 7-1;

Corporate 35 doubles: (round robin format): 1.Sreekar, Devarakonda Ravi Sankar; 2. Sreenivas, Sagar.

