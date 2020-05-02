Sania Mirza moved by the plight of the poor

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: Moved by the plight of poor people amid coronavirus because of the lockdown, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has urged people to help the less fortunate people. She posted her latest tweet after the nationwide lockdown was further extended by two weeks to May 17.

Mirza tweeted, “For some of us it might be just two more weeks of lockdown but for a lot of ppl this isn’t going to be ‘just two weeks’.it means no food for 2 weeks and no means of earning it.pls spare a thought and donate whatever u can even if u have already donated. the world needs kindness.”

After giving birth to her child in October 2018, the Hyderabad tennis star made a stunning comeback to international circuit with women’s title at Hobart International.

Sania has been helping the poor ever since this coronavirus pandemic broke in March.

Incidentally, she became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award. She is the nominee for the award from the Asia/Oceania Zone along with Indonesia’s Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

