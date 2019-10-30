Sania Mirza’s heartfelt note for Izhaan

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Ace Tennis player Sania Mirza shared an adorable snap of a newborn Izhaan on his first birthday on social media. The proud mommy constantly shares photos of her son ever since she gave birth a year ago.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the picture along with a longer note, saying, “Sania Mirza even wrote a heartwarming post for him saying, “Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world. You smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go, my truest, purest most amazing boy.”

She further added, “I love you and I promise to be by your side until my last breath. Happy Birthday my little angel, I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are. InshaAllah, Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan.”

The tennis sensation has many friends from the entertainment industry who wished the baby on his first birthday. Among the Bollywood celebrities who gave their blessings to her son were Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia.