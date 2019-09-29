Sania’s post with Izhaan has people going aww

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Tennis star Sania Mirza shared an adorable picture with her son Izhaan on Instagram recently. The picture was clicked when Sania and Izhaan shared a cuddly moment as both of them lazed around on the sofa. She captioned her post: “There’s no place I rather be.”

Like her previous pictures, the latest picture also garnered many likes with celebrities and fans alike sharing how cute the mother-son duo looked. Those who commented included Zaheer Khan’s wife Sagarika Ghatge who wrote: Izzu. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Kunder posted, “Makes me to just squish.” Izhaan is Sania Mirza’s first child with husband Shoaib Malik.

