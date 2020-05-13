Sania’s recipe to success: Aggression+Attitude+Ambition

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: From practising on dilapidated tennis court to swanky courts and this is how father Imran Mirza describes Sania Mirza’s fairytale journey to India’s superstar of sport.

In an Instagram message, Imran said: “It’s been one long journey which started off in 1992 and we have come a long way. The first picture is of the dilapidated tennis court that Sania would practice on when she was 9 years old. That too, was a great blessing to have a court to practise on. The family had sacrificed a lot to build that tennis court in an open space next to our house. The World No.1 was created from here!

‘’The second picture is of the swanky Sania Mirza Tennis that we have now built on a sprawling 4-acre plot with nine hard court courts, three clay courts, a gym, swimming pool, clubhouse and residential rooms.’’

The 33-year-old former World No.1 had become the first Indian to receive the Fed Cup Heart award on Monday. In yet another dream comeback to Fed Cup after four years, she helped India qualify for the play-offs for the first time in history. After giving birth to her son, Izhaan in October 2018, Sania signalled her return in January this year and tasted success by clinching the women’s doubles title at Hobart International alongside Nadiia Kichenok.

In her long journey, she won six Grand Slam doubles titles (three each in women’s and mixed doubles). But it’s her Triple `A’ — Aggression+Attitude+Ambition — that laid the roadmap for success. Notwithstanding injuries she fought in her career, the spunky Hyderabadi has been India’s flag-bearer in world women’s tennis.

She had gone through the hardships. But it helped her in a way. She could become much stronger — mentally and physically. Her quest for new frontiers is boundless. She seems to be raising the bar every time she makes a comeback.

Sania is no doubt a born talent. But she is an aggressor with a brain and a gambler with a calculator. “You have to be versatile. Some people like it… the harder you hit. But being aggressive just doesn’t mean hitting the ball hard. I have learned that it’s also important not to give players their rhythm,” she once told this correspondent.

She is a veteran in world tennis now. She learnt a lot in ever since she grew in stature. “You mature with every match and learn to take positives and negatives out of everything,” she points out.

Planning was one of the strong features of Sania’s career. It was done when she grew up as a tennis player and also whenever she was making a comeback after injuries.

Sania is an inspiration to Indian sport, particularly women. There will be road blocks, big or small. But her simple formula is: “Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to do it.”

It’s an honor to win the Fed cup Heart award as the first Indian and first person from the subcontinent.this award is for the entire country and to all my fans and thank everyone for the votes .❤️ @FedCup @AITA__Tennis pic.twitter.com/8L6HHCTpPd — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 11, 2020

