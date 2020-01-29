Sanitary napkin vending machine set up in school in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Sangareddy: To combat the taboo on menstrual hygiene among teenaged girls, an NGO, which has been working to improve facilities at Zilla Parishad High School, Isnapur in Sangareddy district, has installed a sanitary napkin vending machine in the women teachers’ staff room.

The teachers in each class will issue tokens to girl students to help them get the sanitary napkins every month. The NGO has also installed an incinerator in the toilet to burn the used napkins. Since discarded napkins were one of the main reasons for clogging of drains in India, the NGO has decided to install the incinerator, which was also approved as environment-friendly by the Telangana Pollution Control Board. Representatives of NGOs have said that it will be the first government school in Telangana to have a vending machine to issue sanitary napkins.

Speaking to Telangana Today, YV Rao, vice-president of ROSE (Rural Organisation for Society Empowerment), which has associated with the Government School Isnapur, said that they had also installed a 3KV solar power panel on the top of the school building, which will be operationalised on January 30.

They said that they had invited Eva Fellner and Robert Fellner, a Germany-based social activist couple, to inaugurate the sanitary napkin vending machine and solar panel on Thursday. The teachers believe that the vending mission will be of great use since the school was having about 300 girl students. As many of the students were from economically backward classes, the teachers said that they lack awareness on the use of sanitary napkins. At the inaugural of the vending machine on Thursday, the girl students will also be sensitised on the importance of using sanitary napkins. ROSE also took up a host of development works in the school besides conducting skill enhancement programmes for the girl students.

YV Rao has said that ROSE is working to achieve 17 Sustained Development Goals set by the United Nations by 2030.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.