Sanitary napkin vending machines set up at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has set up seven sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators at Campus Hostels for Women (CHW) here on Thursday.

The vending machines sponsored by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation limited (HPCL) were inaugurated the university Vice-Chancellor S Ramachandram.

These cost effective and bio-degradable napkins will be available to women boarders at Rs 10 for a set of three napkins.

K Shailaja, Director, CHW said such vending machines should be set-up at different parts of the country as 80 per cent women resort to unhygienic and unsafe alternatives.

“Operating the machine is easy and we will soon train the students on usage,” she added. Registrar, Ch Gopal Reddy and other senior faculty members of the university were present.