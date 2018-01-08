Sanitary pad vending machine on OU campus

By | Published: 12:19 am 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Clean and Green drive on the Osmania University campus received a fillip with the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators at seven locations in PhD Block and 3rd Block of Women’s Hostels complex.

Sponsored by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, the machines were inaugurated by Prof. S. Ramachandram, Vice Chancellor, OU in the presence of Prof. Ch. Gopal Reddy, Registrar and Prof. T. Krishna Rao, OSD to VC, OU.

The CSR initiative of HPCL, ‘a step towards hygiene and proper sanitation’ was welcomed by inmates of the hostels. C.K. Narasimha, General Manager, Retail, HPCL, Ch. Srinivas, Deputy General Manager, Retail, SRO, Sri J.M. Naik , Chief Manager, SLC / TS, PCL, Indupriya, Officer (HR) were also present.