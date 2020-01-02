Sanitation and tree plantation are preference: Kamareddy Collector

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Kamareddy: The second phase of Palle Pragathi programme was launched by the district collector Dr N Satyanarayana, at Pedda Kodapgal village on Thursday. He said sanitation and tree plantation works would be given preference in the second phase. He informed that, in first phase 3,578 garbage heaps were removed, 1636 drainage and disused wells were cleaned. Damaged electric polls were removed and 446 dumping yards were identified. Work pertaining to grave yard had begun and nurseries were set up in 526 villages. In this program assistant Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, Banswada RDO Rajeshwar, DRDA PD Chandramohan Reddy, Village sarpanch Thirumal Reddy and officials participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter