Sanitation worker Alivelu shows the way, donates Rs 10,000 to Telangana CMRF

Hyderabad: The grim situation arising out of the coronavirus spread has moved the hearts of people from different walks of life. For Edumekala Alivelu, a GHMC worker and mother of two, the aim is to help the poor in whatever way she can. She took the help of someone to tweet Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development KT Rama Rao expressing her wish to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Minister, known for his prompt action, met her and tweeted: “Received a tweet couple of days ago from a GHMC worker called Alivelu saying she wants to contribute one month’s salary to CMRF. Intrigued, I asked my office to arrange a meeting with her. She came in today with the cheque and insisted that I accept it. Didn’t want anything from my side she said”.

Alivelu, who lives in New Ganganagar, Ziaguda, with her husband Srisailam, a daily wage earner at a local vegetable market, and two children Sivaprasad and Vandana, has been working as a sanitation worker with the GHMC for the past five years. She donated Rs 10,000 from her monthly salary of Rs 12,000 to the CMRF. Impressed by her kind heart, the Minister spoke with her for some time and enquired about her family. He then asked her if she wanted any help or assistance from him.

“I just wanted to help others who are in trouble during the lockdown. I am not donating this in anticipation of any other benefit. Many have advised me not to donate and keep the salary with me as my family might need it. But my husband and children encouraged me to donate to CMRF,” Alivelu said.

The Minister expressed happiness over the kind gesture of Alivelu . “She stood in the frontline in the war against Covid 19 without considering her financial position. By doing so, she has made all those who are doing their part in the war against the virus proud,” Rama Rao said.

