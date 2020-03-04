Sanitizer, face mask sales soar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: With news of a youngster testing positive for COVID-19 spreading, city witnessed a huge demand for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Several medical stores in the city have emptied their shelves of surgical masks, which are usually known as face masks. Even though, only one case has been reported in the State, denizens have become cautious and started to take preventive measures.

Popular medical stores including Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus Pharmacy and generic medical stores registered spurt in sales of face masks and late comers returned empty-handed and had to move from one store to other enquiring about them.

According to a leading pharmacy chain, the demand for masks has seen a sudden increase and boxes containing 100 masks were sold in couple of hours.

Yousuf Pasha, a cashier at a pharmacy in Banjara Hills, said they have kept two layer and three layer masks in stock and with the news of a coronavirus positive case, two layers masks were sold like hot cakes. “Our store ran out of masks and we ordered for stocks. We have sold nearly 200 masks since yesterday,” said Raj Kumar of a pharmacy store in Ameerpet.

On the other hand, cashing in on demand, some of the owners of medical stores have increased prices two folds. The two layered mask which costs Rs.10 is being sold for Rs.20 to Rs.30 depending upon the demand.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .