Sanjana Kapoor’s anecdotes leave audience in splits

Hyderabad: When Sanjana Kapoor walked on to the stage, clad in a black handloom cotton sari and with a beaming smile radiating her beautiful countenance, the audience couldn’t have enough of her charming persona.

As part of Hyderabad Literary Festival’s tribute to late Shashi Kapoor, the legendary actor’s daughter presented a plenary session titled ‘The Junoon of the Kapoors and Kendals’. In her captivating dramatic voice, Sanjana started her talk by saying, “I’ve been through a whirlwind day today (Saturday). And finally I’m here but I don’t write. I’m not a book person; I read.”

Pausing mid-sentence, she added: “Perhaps, I’ll share with you some of the books that my family has created. But, most importantly, I’ll talk about the passion – the junoon – the inspiration that led my father, and me as well, to do what he did in theatre…”

Sanjana shared what made her grandfather Prithvi Raj Kapoor — a well-established film personality who has seen the transition from silent era to talkies, black-and-white era to colour films — create the Prithvi Theatre in 1944. “At the height of his stardom, he felt that it was the only direct way he could reach people,” she said. “And, for the next 16 years, he took the theatre to every corner of the country.”

Sanjana had the audience in splits when speaking about her father’s first play, ‘Shakuntala’ by Prithvi Theatre, that turned out to be a fiasco by saying, “I think I’ve inherited that genetic disorder too because we believe that ‘however big a disaster you do, just carry on and you’re done’”.

Reading out excerpts from ‘The Shakespeare Wallah’ written by her maternal grandfather Geoffrey Kendal, she shared anecdotes from her life with the Kendals who had a small theatre company called ‘Shakespeareana’ comprising about 15 people.