Sanjana wins U-16 National title

Hyderabad: Promising Sirimalla Sanjana defeated Rene Singla of Haryana 6-3, 6-1 in the final to clinch the girls’ singles of the 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI Nationals Under-16 tennis tournament in Mumbai on Saturday.

Coached by M Sanjay at Sun-Jay Academy at Administrative Staff College in Banjara Hills, 14-year-old Sanjana had earlier beaten Pari Singh of Haryana 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals on Friday.

Commending her performance, Sanjay said it was maiden National title for Sanjana. “It is a very good achievement. She has the talent to win many more titles. She has a good all-round game,’’ said Sanjay.

