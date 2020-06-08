Sanjay demands whitepaper on virus tests

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to issue a whitepaper on numbers of doctors and paramedical staff tested for Covid, number of N 95 masks and PPEs distributed among them.

He alleged that the State government had failed to take up enough number of tests on medical staff by putting their lives and the lives of general public in jeopardy.

Addressing media through video conference, the Karimnagar MP alleged that though the State was permitted by the Centre to take up 15,000 tests per day, it was not doing more than 500 to show less number of positive cases. “The sudden deaths are an indication that the government is not doing enough number of tests leading to last minute diagnosis and sudden deaths,” he said.

“The government says that it has taken up 35,000 tests by June 6, which means that it has done only 366 tests every day from March 2. There are 25 ICMR-approved testing centres in the State in which 10 are private. The cumulative capacity of these labs is around 15,000 tests a day. But the Telangana government is not interested to take up the tests,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Telangana health bulletin released by the government was not comprehensive like that of Gujarat, Delhi and Punjab. “Our bulletin conceals more than it tells,” he said. He said that nowhere in the country 70 doctors and paramedical staff were infected by Covid as they were not provided with proper equipment. “How can a doctor who is on general duty know that the patient who came to see him was not infected? Hence, even non-corona duty doctors and nurses must be provided with quality equipment,” he said.

