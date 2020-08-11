Sanjay Dutt asks fans not to ‘unnecessarily speculate’ about his health

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was hospitalised in the weekend due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, has conveyed to fans that he is taking a break. Dutt, 61, said he needs the break for medical treatment and urged fans not to pay attention to any other speculation.

A rumour has been floating around on social media that Dutt has been diagnosed with cancer.

Dispelling the rumour, the actor wrote: “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”



Upon being hospitalised on Saturday evening, the actor underwent a Covid-19 test that showed negative result.

The actor’s next release “Sadak2” is scheduled to premiere on an OTT platform on August 28.