Sanjay Dutt birthday: Daughter Trishala’s cheers for ‘Papa Dukes’

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Mumbai: Trishala Dutt has penned a note for her father, actor Sanjay Dutt, on his 61st birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Trishala shared a picture of her father, whom she lovingly calls “papa Dukes”, from his younger days.

In the image, Sanjay is seen dressed in an orange vest and denims. He is seen posing on a yacht.

“Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay May God bless you with a long, happy, and healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity and beyond always and forever. Cheers Pops! – facetime you in a bit!! lol – Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou,” she captioned the image, which currently has 41.2 K likes.

Trishala’s verified profile has over 489K followers. She is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma.