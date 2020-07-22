Sanjay Dutt sends heartwarming birthday wishes to wife Maanayata

By | Published: 3:37 pm

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable montage of throwback pictures with wife Maanayata Dutt to mark her birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday Mom. For those of you who don’t know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life & making it so beautiful. You’re amazing & I love you so much!” wrote the ‘Panipat’ actor alongside an adorable montage on Instagram.

Extending adorable birthday wishes to beloved wife Maanayata, Sanjay added, “I wish I was there with you & the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to [email protected]_dutt.”



The video accompanying the post featured endearing pictures of the couple. The clip starts with a lovely picture of the couple as they hug each other, while the video read, “Happy Birthday Mom.” As the video continues, it showcases different pictures capturing the actor and his wife in exotic locations. The heart-warming video concludes with a message that shows the ‘Kalank’ actor’s love for wife, reading, ” I love You.” (along with a red heart emoji).

The video on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 28 thousand views within an hour of being posted.