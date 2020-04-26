Sanjay Kothari takes charge as Central Vigilance Commissioner

By | Published: 12:26 am

New Delhi: President’s Secretary Sanjay Kothari on Saturday took over as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, ten months after the top post in the country’s anti-corruption watchdog CVC fell vacant.

Kothari was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He later assumed the charge as the chief of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), officials said. Kothari, aged 63, will have a tenure till late June next year when he completes 65 years of age.

“At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President,” a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The name of Kothari was recommended by a high-level selection panel headed by the Prime Minister in February. The move was then opposed by the Congress that had termed the process adopted for the appointment of the Central Vigilance Commissioner “illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional” and demanded immediate scrapping of the decision.

Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, retired in June 2016 from the post of secretary, the Department of Personnel and Training. He was, in November 2016, appointed the chief of the government’s head-hunter — the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

