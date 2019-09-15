Sanjeeda reveals why she coloured her hair red

By | Published: 6:01 pm 6:02 pm

Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has coloured her hair red. She tells you the makeover is not meant to be a fashion statement, but it was necessary for her appearance in the music video of composer duo Sachin-Jigar’s latest single Ruka hoon.

“They coloured my hair red. This is the first time I have coloured my hair red. Initially, I was a bit sceptical because I have never done red hair. But when I did it and after that when we did our photo shoot and everything, it looked really nice,” Sanjeeda said.

The video has been shot across beautiful locales in Istanbul, Turkey. The actor says it was an awesome experience shooting there.

“We shot in Istanbul. I wanted to shoot outside the country and when they told me that the song is to be shot in Istanbul, I was very happy. There are such beautiful locations outside India, and the experience of shooting in Istanbul was awesome,” she said.

Talking about the composer duo, she added: “I am very happy with the collaboration with Sachin-Jigar as well as Sony Music. Sachin and Jigar are really brilliant and talented. I am glad I am a part of this video.”

Ruka hoon is a soft melodious number, and Sanjeeda says she fell in love with the song the moment she heard it.

“When I heard the song for the first time, I had an instant liking for it. There are songs which even if you listen to repeatedly, you don’t end up liking them, but there are some songs which have an instant connection with the listener. Ruka Hoon is that song which instantly clicked with me. The song is so melodious and nice,” she said.

Sanjeeda Sheikh is a popular face on television and has featured in soaps like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Love Ka Hai Intezaar among others.

On the Bollywood front, the actress recently wrapped up the London schedule of Bejoy Nambiar’s film, Taish. The revenge drama, which also stars Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh and Harshvardhan Rane, is slated to go on floors in Mumbai soon.