Powered by Mayank Agarwal’s century (106) and his 183-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul, Kings XI posted a massive 223/2.

By | Published: 11:35 am 12:26 pm

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals chased down a record total against Kings XI Punjab on the back of a scintillating batting performance from leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia who scored a 31-ball 53, including five sixes in an over of Sheldon Cottrell to turn the match in the team’s favour, after struggling initially.

Powered by Mayank Agarwal’s century (106) and his 183-run opening stand with captain KL Rahul, Kings XI posted a massive 223/2. Despite good innings from captain Steve Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85 from 42), Royals were in trouble after the latter’s dismissal and Tewatia was struggling to middle the ball. However, he changed the complexion of the game hitting 30 runs off Cottrell in the 18th over.

Speaking on Tewatia’s knock, Samson said the leg-spinner didn’t lose heart after a poor start. “The great thing about his innings was he never gave up. I could see he was very down and was struggling initially. But the way he came back strongly and hitting 30 runs of an international bowler was fantastic,” said the talented Samson.

He also lauded the team management for promoting Tewatia to bat up the order calling it a brave move. “It was team management’s decision to promote him. The management saw his batting abilities in the practice matches and they decided to send him up the order. And it was really a brave move.”

When asked about what the strategy was chasing the huge total, he added, “When you are chasing so much, there is only one way to go that is to put gear five. You have to think while chasing 160 or 170. But when you are chasing such a huge total, it is only one way to go, just see the ball and hit the ball.”

He also said that batting second on smaller grounds gave them advantage. “You don’t know what the par score is on these grounds. But you know what you are chasing batting second and that puts you a step ahead.”

Kings XI’s centurion Mayank, however, sounded confident despite the loss. “We are still very positive in the dressing room. We still have 11 games to go and we have been doing a lot of things right. Yes, we have not been closing out matches but whatever plans we have, we are executing them well on the field,” he said after the loss.

He added that they are not thinking too much about Chris Gayle sitting on the bench since he and Rahul are doing well at the top. ““We are not thinking about it too much. We are happy that we are giving good starts. We take it as it comes.” Both Mayank and Rahul play for Karnataka in domestic cricket and knowing each other helps them on the field. “It is a lot of fun to bat with Rahul. He is a class act and batting together was great. We discussed that if one of us got a start, we should bat till the end.” He also lauded Tewatia for his match-winning innings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .