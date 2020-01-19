Sankranthi rush leads toll gate registers ringing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Sankranti brought glad tidings for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authorities (HMDA) and ensured it’s coffers kept ringing with more income from toll gate collections.

As many from the city headed for their native places during the festive season, over 15,000 additional vehicles every day passed the 19 toll plazas on Outer Ring Road (ORR). As against a regular vehicular traffic of around 1.20 lakh every day, the Sankranthi season, between January 9 to 16, had the traffic escalating to about 1.35 lakh at the ORR toll plazas.

Accordingly, HMDA officials expect the cumulative toll collections to increase by Rs 50 lakh during those eight days. While on regular days, nearly Rs 90 lakh cumulative toll charges are collected at the 19 toll plazas, with the Sankranthi rush, the cumulative collection might have crossed Rs 1 crore daily, officials said.

Among the 19 toll plazas, officials said the traffic was heavy at Nanakramguda, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad and Patancheru toll plazas.

This is mainly because many people from Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Nizampet, Kondapur and neighbouring areas take the Nanakramguda toll plaza to get onto the ORR, said an official from HMDA.

One considerable change witnessed in transactions this time was many people opting for Fastag. During regular days, hardly 10,000 transactions registered through Fastag but during the Sankranti rush, these transactions increased to about 50,000 per day.

However, many still continue to opt for cash transactions. Though, the Fastag toll payment was introduced in Decemeber 2018, the percentage of people opting for electronic toll collection is less compared to those paying by cash. In a bid to make more people to use Fastag, point of sales stalls were set up at 11 toll plazas for the convenience of those purchasing the cards.

Promoting Fastag

Hyderabad: All measures were being taken to promote the use of Fastag cards and limit the cash transactions at the ORR toll plazas. In fact, the Central Government had issued directions to reduce the cash transactions by over 50 per cent and operate more Fastag equipped toll counters.

But considering the inconvenience motorists could face during the Sankranti rush, these instructions were not implemented effectively. A decision on this issue would be taken shortly, said an official from HMDA.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.