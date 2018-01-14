Sankranti brings relief to Hyderabad Traffic Police

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Sankranti has brought in much needed relief for the City Traffic Police as a majority of the roads in twin cities are witnessing less vehicular traffic after residents left to their respective hometowns in the districts to take part in festivities.

Police personnel at the Traffic Control Room, who used to attend several calls complaining about traffic snarls every day, are heaving a sigh of relief since Saturday morning as they were hardly receiving any complaints from the public.

The ever-busy stretches at Rasoolpura, Karbala Maidan in Ranigunj, MJ Market, Delhi Gate in Nayapul and VV Statue in Khairatabad, among other areas were free from traffic chaos. Bumper-to-bumper traffic used to be regular on these stretches during normal days but since Saturday morning, traffic has been moving in a hassle-free manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-II) A.V. Ranganath said there would be no major traffic jams across the city till Monday. “The festival has brought a great relief for us,” he said.

However, at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, traffic movement was disrupted due to the crowds reaching there for the International Kite and Sweet festival. The flow of vehicles from the Traffic Training Institute in Begumpet to Parade Grounds was slow for the most part of the day.