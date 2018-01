By | Published: 8:17 pm

Shilparamam organised an exclusive event to celebrate the festival of Sankranti. For this event the premises was transformed into a village and various stalls and activities were set as a part of this celebrations galore. Gangireddu, Pitala doralu, Hari katha and Rangolis were some of the traditions that evoked nostalgia among the public.

Tabloid Today wishes its readers a very happy Sankranti.

