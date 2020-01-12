Sankranti spikes FASTag sales in Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: With Sankranti round the corner, the sale of FASTag — the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for electronic payment of toll fee on national highways — has gained momentum and crossed the one lakh-mark in Telangana.

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), despite the sales beginning on a dull note last month, it picked up in the last four days. “There is considerable improvement in the sale of FASTag, with the figure reaching 1.05 lakh by January 10. Sankranti has given it a big push,” a senior official said.

The fear of getting delayed at toll booths, and to avoid double payment in FASTag lanes on national highways, several motorists have decided to go with the RFID tags rather than paying cash at toll gates. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made FASTag mandatory from December 15, 2019 in a bid to do away with traffic congestion at toll plazas and make toll collection hassle-free.

FASTag is read by the tag reader at the plaza and the toll amount is deducted automatically from the motorist’s account. This means a vehicle does not have to stop at a toll plaza to pay toll, according to officials. There are 18 toll plazas under the purview of the Hyderabad region, including Panthangi, Manoharabad, Gudur, Korlapahad, Chillakallu, Raikal and Pippalwada, which have a total of 99 point-of-sale facilities for providing FASTag.

According to NHAI data on toll collection in Telangana, more than Rs 43 crore was paid as toll from December 15 to January 9. The toll collected through FASTag on a single day on January 10 was Rs 1.76 crore, while cash payments were Rs 1.02 crore.

Speaking to Telangana Today, A Krishna Prasad, Regional Officer, NHAI, said they were aiming to achieve 100 per cent toll collection through FASTag and accordingly, special counters were being set up at important places.

“We provided one separate gate for those traveling without tags, with the usual fee. Queues are likely to be longer here because making cash payment takes time. Those without FASTag can pass through the FASTag-dedicated gates by paying double the amount,” he said.

Officials said there were no flaws with the FASTag system. “There are no complaints in the system and everything is working perfectly. There have been a few incidents like motorists approaching the gates without balance in their FASTag accounts. Due to this, other vehicles have to wait till the payment is cleared,” Prasad said.

Long queues at toll plazas

With people heading to their native place in their personal vehicles for Sankranti holidays, city roads were jam-packed with traffic on Saturday. At toll plazas en route to Warangal, Nalgonda and Vijayawada, long queues of vehicles were seen at toll plazas, especially of those travelling without FASTag.

According to the staff at toll plazas, traffic was likely to increase by Saturday midnight and Sunday morning as most schools declared holidays for the festival. Heavy traffic was reported at Pantangi and Koralphad toll plazas, and national highways as well. At key junctions of Uppal X Roads, LB Nagar X Roads, Kukatpally, Miyapur X roads, Punjagutta, Paradise Circle, MGBS and Dilsukhnagar, long-winding snarls were reported.

