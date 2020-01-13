Sansa, The Jewellery Studio opens its first store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:48 pm 9:55 pm

Banjara Hills has a new landmark, Sansa, a unique jewellery brand, which will showcase exquisite and original jewellery. Fusion of multi-metals, exquisite blends of gems, stones and beads, Sansa will have a selection for every occasion — traditional Indian, contemporary, cocktail and easy to wear. The store’s collectibles are affordable and valuable. Inspired by traditions from across India, Turkey and Singapore, Sansa bespoke pieces are made of 18k and 14k gold and multi-metals such as silver and gold.

Head-quartered out of Hyderabad, Sansa’s first showroom was inaugurated by popular singer Harini Rao, at Banjara Hills.

Sansa – The Jewellery Studio was originally called ‘Originals – the jewellery design studio’, which was founded in 2006 in Hyderabad by Chandana Shailendren and Shailendren Murkoth. In 2019, the brand repositioned itself under the banner Sansa – The Jewellery Studio.

Sansa fills the space between luxury brands and jewellery products in malls with target audience being individuals with a passion for designer jewellery that is affordable, unique in style and high in quality.