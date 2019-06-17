Santa Monica offers seaside escape

By | Published: 7:02 pm

With bold new initiatives and long-standing programmes, Santa Monica’s focus on sustainability makes it an ideal destination for eco-conscious travellers to Los Angeles.

From clean energy and micro-mobility to organic food and a plastic ban, Santa Monica’s leading-edge programmes continue to make Los Angeles’ premier beachside city a socially responsible place to live, work and play.

The city’s recent achievements in sustainability include switching to 100 per cent renewable energy for the electrical grid. By sourcing renewable energy, Santa Monica can reduce the city’s emissions by as much as 20 per cent and moves one step closer to achieving carbon neutrality.

Additionally, Santa Monica passed a ban on single-use plastics for prepared food including straws, aiming to preserve and protect the Santa Monica Bay from plastic pollution while reducing landfill waste.

Better yet, in the beachside city, travellers don’t have to sacrifice the indulgences of luxury travel in order to “go green”. Santa Monica provides many eco-friendly restaurants, hotels, attractions and transportation alternatives so you can travel guilt-free and protect the destination you love to visit.

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) worked with the City of Santa Monica’s Sustainable Works team to create the Santa Monica Green Business Certification programme, an official certification programme to grow a vibrant and healthy green economy. To date, nearly 60 local businesses have become Green Business Certified, including hotels, restaurants and attractions. The programme encourages responsible tourism and gives travellers the opportunity to leave the destination better than they found it.

The ability to go car-free also remains a huge draw for travellers. At just 8.3-square-miles, the city is easily accessible on foot. Additionally, Santa Monica boasts numerous green transportation options, including a bike-share programme, scooter-share apps, an electric and open-air free ride shuttle, and the Metro Expo Line that connects to Downtown Los Angeles as well as neighbouring cities.

Following Earth Day, Santa Monica will honour sustainable businesses in the community at the annual Sustainable Quality Awards (SQA), the oldest and most rigorous green business award in Southern California. The SQAs was held at Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica recently, recognising businesses that are successfully putting sustainable practices into action.

For more information on how to “go green” in Santa Monica, visit santamonica.com/go-green-santa-monica.

