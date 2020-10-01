Santhosh Kumar honoured for Green India Challenge

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) on Thursday felicitated Rajya Sabha MP and the man behind Green India Challenge Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

In a press release, GCOT said it had also conferred Green India Challenge Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar on Santosh Kumar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Santosh Kumar had been inspiring people for a greener India and catalysing the resurgence of forests with celebrity participation, it said.

Santosh Kumar thanked GCOT and said: “I have done whatever little I could to help promote Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of Haritha Haram. However, to be recognised and awarded increases my responsibility.”

GCOT office bearers, including chairman M Shyamprasad Reddy, secretary P Ram Reddy, founder Delhi Vasanth and members Dr S Ravinder, B Raman Naik, Dr Prasad Pasam took part in the felicitation programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .