Santosh Kumar promises funds for girls school

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member from TRS, J on Saturday said he would have funds released immediately from his MP Local Area Development Scheme for construction of adequate toilets in a government school for girls in Guduru of Mahabubabad district.

Santosh, reacting a news report on how 130 girl students have just one toilet in the school for use between them, tweeted: “Sad to see this. Sufficient funds will be sanctioned from MPLAD Scheme to address this issue immediately.”

Sad to see this. Sufficient funds will be sanctioned from MPLAD Scheme to address this issue immediately . @SakshiNewsPaper@TNewstg @trspartyonline pic.twitter.com/zDMp0AuW3A — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) October 26, 2019



Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy’s office has written to the Mahabubabad District Collector about the state of affairs at the Zilla Parishad High School for girls in Guduru and urged the collector to take the necessary action and submit an action taken report to Kishan Reddy’s office.

