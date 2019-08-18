Santosh marks Hara Hai to Bhara Hai, plants 200th crore sapling

By | Published: 2:33 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, who last month announced adoption of the 2,042 acre Keesara reserve forest area and pledged to improve tree cover and greenery there, on Sunday posted selfies on Twitter with trees he had planted last year.

On Sunday, the TRS MP also planted the 200th crore sapling as part of the

‘Hara Hai Tho Bhara Hai’ movement started by Igniting Minds organization last year. It may be recalled that when the challenge was launched, each one who planted a sapling challenged three others to do the same and each of these three were expected for issue a challenge to further three persons each to do the same.

Santosh, who launched the programme last year, had then asked Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Governor ESL Narasimhan and actor Nagarjuna to plant saplings and challenge others to do the same.

The saplings Santosh planted last year have now grown much taller than him, as the pictures posted by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP show.

As the movement caught on, TRS working president KT Rama Rao had planted the 100th crore sapling.

At Sunday’s planting of the 200th crore sapling, Santosh was accompanied by Karunakar Reddy and Raghava of Igniting Minds.

