Santoso to do online coaching to players

Hyderabad: It is little over a month that Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso arrived in Hyderabad to take over as Indian coach. But ever since his arrival, he has been forced to sit idle because of the Covid-19 that has paralyzed life.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said that it was unfortunate much of the services of the new Indonesian coach could not be utilised because of the coronavirus. “We are helpless as all the sports activities have come to a standstill,’’ said Gopichand.

However, with online courses starting, the veteran coach will be in touch with the national players. “This is the best way what we can do in this situation. All the national players will be coached through online.’’

Gopichand further said Santoso will also be involved with online training programme with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) coaches. “His vast experience will help the SAI and BAI coaches. He will be doing some sessions with the coaches from April 20.’’

Prior to taking over as Indian coach, Santoso was with the Thailand team. He was roped in to help the Indian team for the Tokyo Olympics. But with Tokyo Games being postponed, Santoso will now have enough time to assess the players. He has been signed for a long term assignment.

Santoso along with Park Tae Sang of Korea will take care of the singles players. Till Santoso’s arrival, Park had been looking after the men’s and women’s singles players ever since the sudden departure of women’s coach Kim Ji Hyun. The Korean coach was a huge success story with Sindhu winning the world championship title but she quit immediately after that Basel tournament.

