Sanu doesn’t want to sing romantic songs with daughter

Popular singer Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K has followed in his footsteps and the proud father is happy about her career choice. However, he isn’t keen on going behind the microphone to record a romantic song with his daughter.

Kumar Sanu and Shannon came together for a non-film song titled “It’s magical” last year. Asked if he will be doing more songs with her, Kumar Sanu said: “We had done ‘It’s magical’. I had sung in Hindi and she had sung in English.

I don’t want to sing romantic songs with her. We have a relationship of a father and a daughter, so it’s better we sing romantic songs with other singers.” “She has sung with Sonu Nigam and Shaan. She also sang for a Himesh Reshammiya movie and Ekta Kapoor’s movie,” he added about his daughter, who started her musical journey in the US in 2018 with the song “A long time”.

His young daughter is still trying to make it big in the music industry, while Sanu is a name that is essential in Bollywood music, especially when you talk of nineties music. Recreations, on the other hand, are something that he gives a thumbs up to.”

The new generation gets to know about a lovely song or a fun song they didn’t know about (through recreations). They got to know through Ranveer Singh about a song originally sung by Kumar Sanu,” he said, referring to the recreated version of his 1996 hit song Aankh maare in Simmba, picturised on Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan.