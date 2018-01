By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: Sanvi Reddy of Sarojini Cricket and Tennis Academy won the U-10 and U-8 girls tennis title conducted by Mathrusri Tennis Academy at Miyapur.

In the under-10 singles final she won over Shreya Patkar (6-1). Earlier in the semifinal, she defeated Suhani (4-1).

In the under-8 final, Sanvi triumphed over Sanjana (4-0).

She is coached by Devender Sing and Jagan.