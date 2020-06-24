Sapio to help nations with data-driven decision support system

By | Published: 12:14 am 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Sapio Umbrella, a unit of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics, is helping the Indian government and State governments with data that will help them take appropriate decisions with respect to various socio-economic and lockdown-related aspects, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, using deep data analytics. The company is also receiving requests from governments across the world, both from advanced as well as developing economies, to extend its data-driven decision support systems and insights.

Sapio has conceptualised pooled testing algorithm and created the concept of granular lockdown plan as some of the data-driven decisions being used by the government. It has created predictive models that understand the spread of virus across the globe and connects the same to the Indian context to be able to predict the spread on a hyper-local level with reasonable accuracy.

Ashwin Srivastava, co-founder, Sapio Analytics, told Telangana Today, “Sapio is looking at a gamut of data points, including those addressing the need for coming out with new policies for unorganised sector, around aspects such as incentivisation as well as skilling of migrant labourers who have returned to their origin States. Policy interventions could be needed at both the Central and local level. Our data-driven insights will help States to tackle the lockdown in different facets. Globally, we have also begun discussion with the UK, Scotland, Cuba and Dubai.”

Within India, Sapio Umbrella is working with the Government of India and States such as Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and North Eastern States in addition to a few Union Territories. Talks are in progress with Delhi as well. The company is providing data-driven solutions for dynamically changing situation during Covid-19 to governments, which are looking for such support.

The company has also initiated a dialogue with the Member of Parliament, Government of New Zealand to explore learning from its models in an Indian context. New Zealand has been able to declare itself Covid-free after having faced more than 1,000 cases.

“Sapio Umbrella shall continue bringing best practices from across the world to India, through our data-driven decision support system, which can evaluate and optimise all types of impact and provide recommendations to governments at all levels. For New Zealand too, we will provide a study of the model that can be contextualised by India, keeping in mind the vast geographical and demographic differences. We will share this with Government of India bodies, and with Government of Delhi and Telangana that have shown interest in studying the New Zealand model,” added Hardik Somani, COO of Sapio Analytics.

