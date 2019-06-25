Saplings to be geo-tagged: Khammam Collector

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has directed the officials to take steps to geo-tag every sapling planted during the ensuing Telanganaku Haritha Haram (TKKH) programme.

He said Haritha Haram was a people’s programme and hence the public should participate with enthusiasm. He addressed a large gathering of officials and personnel of Panchyat Raj, Zilla Parishad, Forest, Rural Development, and Municipalities in Khammam on Tuesday .

Informing that this time the Japanese Miyawaki method of tree plantation was going to be taken up, Karnan asked the officials to strive to reach the set target of planting 3.3 crores saplings in the district by following a proper action plan.

The Collector stressed on the need of encouraging planting saplings at households and conduct awareness programmes in the villages in that direction. Plants that were useful in day-to-day life have to be planted at household and the house owners should be educated to take care of plants.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ch Priyanka called upon the newly-elected MPTCs and ZPTCs as well as the sarpanches to ensure that village level staff, NREGS staff and others work with effective coordination for the success of Haritha Haram. Review of progress would be held once in week.

Assistant Collector Hanmanthu Kodimba, DRDA project director Indumathi, Khammam Municipal Commissioner J Srinivas Rao, FDO Sathish Kumar and others were present.

