Saptagir Laboratories enters into exclusive agreement with Jubilant Generics

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based bulk drugs and intermediates firm Saptagir Laboratories, part of the Rs 900 crore Saptagir Group, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Jubilant Generics, a Jubilant Life Sciences company, to manufacture intermediates and bulk drugs for intravenous administered drug Remdesivir.

Announcing this strategic partnership, Shilpa Reddy, MD, Saptagir Laboratories said, “This partnership is timely and in line with our strategic growth plans for the company. Our foray into bulk drug manufacturing will open new revenue streams, backed by our extensive global customer base spanning over 50 countries with an array of products targeted at the fast-growing health and wellness segment.”

She told Telangana Today, “We are completing the validation for the intermediates and we will begin production soon. We will start production of bulk drugs from next month. The drug will be produced at our WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified sterile drug product manufacturing plant located near Medchal in Hyderabad. The plant was acquired in mid-2019 with an investment of Rs 75 crore.”

Mahesh Reddy, chairman, Saptagir Group said, “We have had several successes in product development in molecules that were previously only manufactured in China. This partnership meets the need of our multinational customers who approve India as a strong second source for products beyond China.”

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug developed by Gilead Sciences, as a course of treatment for Covid-19. Gilead entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Jubilant Life Sciences for distribution to 127 countries.

Following this, Jubilant Life Sciences through its subsidiary Jubilant Generics has entered an exclusive agreement with Saptagir Laboratories to manufacture Remdesivir. The market for Remdesivir according to Gilead Life Sciences, the innovator, is estimated to be $2.3 billion for this year.

