Saptagir Laboratories plans bulk drugs unit in Hyderabad Pharma City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based bulk drugs and intermediates manufacturer Saptagir Laboratories is planning to enhance its capacities to meet the growing demand in the sector. The company is actively pursuing to set up a bulk drug unit in the upcoming Hyderabad Pharma City and has already applied for land in the pharma cluster. The unit will focus on off-patented products.

Following an investment of Rs 75 crore in a WHO-GMP certified pharmaceuticals plant located at Chegunta near Medchal, Hyderabad, Saptagir aims to accomplish the US FDA certification for the plant and develop strong partnerships with a target to achieve 500 KL capacity in the coming 2-3 years and cater to export markets.

The company has diversified from the specialty chemicals segment with a track record of exporting to 50 countries into pharmaceutical manufacturing with focus on active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The company believes pharmaceuticals will be a major growth driver for the Rs 900 crore diversified Saptagir Group.

Shilpa Reddy, promoter and managing director, Saptagir Laboratories told Telangana Today, “We have a lot of scope for expansion in our existing plant which is spread over 10 acres. We can add 2-3 blocks. With the kind of enquiries we are getting and the volume of production we are anticipating, we will be able to fully utilise the capacity at this plant within next one year.”

She added, “We were primarily operating in the anti-fungal segment, catering to both domestic and exports markets. We have several products in research and development to extend the product pipeline. We also make bulk drugs and intermediates of Ezetimibe (a medication used to treat high blood cholesterol and certain other lipid abnormalities).”

The company has just entered into an exclusive agreement with Jubilant Generics, a Jubilant Life Sciences company, to manufacture intermediates and bulk drugs for intravenous administered drug Remdesivir from its Hyderabad facility.

“With Jubilant, our partnership goes beyond Remdesivir. It is not just one product that we are working with, but a portfolio of products. As a part of Jubilant’s strategy to de-risk products from China to India, the company has benefited significantly, and we are seeing a lot of benefit out of that. It is an opportune time for us to have invested into pharmaceuticals,” she added.

