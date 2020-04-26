Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim get new workout partner

By | Published: 12:05 pm

New Delhi: Bollywood’s chirpy beauty Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim, are keeping up with their fitness regime during the coronavirus lockdown period by working out at home. However, on Saturday, they were joined by a new friend Fuffy Singh, their pet dog.



The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture during their workout session.

In the shared picture, the 24-year-old actor can be seen posing for the camera with her ‘Pilates Girl’ tee. On the other hand, Ibrahim is lying on the floor shirtless in his shorts and shoes.

Meanwhile, their adorable pet dog, Fluffy, can be seen watching the brother-sister duo.

Taking it to the captions with another ‘Knock Knock’ reference, she wrote: “Knock knock Who’s there?Not us- we’re working out Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07#happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive” On Friday, the brother-sister pair tried to beat the lockdown blues and shared an adorably sweet video shot while playing ‘Knock Knock joke.’ Meanwhile, the ‘Simmba’ star keeps on sharing glimpses of her quarantine time to keep her fans updated on her social media.

Ahead of the Earth Day, Khan shared her love for mother Earth through a collage of beautiful throwback pictures with exotic natural beauty forming the backdrop.