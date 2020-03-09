Sara Ali Khan pens body positivity message on Women’s Day

By | Published: 3:55 pm

On account of International Women’s Day, Sara Ali Khan shared a noteworthy message about body positivity and self-love to celebrate the spirit of womanhood. The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of her pictures in different avatars.

One of the pictures capture Sara when she was on the heavier side while the other pictures show her working out in the gym. The collage also features pictures of Sara in her steaming captures where she is seen flaunting her toned figure.

The 24-year-old actor captioned the post as, “This women’s day celebrate every version of you! #SelfEmpower #HelpsEmpower.” Just like Sara, Bollywood actors including Twinkle Khanna, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor celebrated the festival of womanhood by posting messages on social media.

Sara, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan, will next be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.