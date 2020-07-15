Sara Ali Khan says dad Saif is her ‘Mickey Mouse’

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday showered her father Saif Ali Khan with love and praises.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback picture from her childhood. In the image, we see little Sara in her Abba’s lap.

“The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba,” Sara wrote



Sara is Saif Ali Khan’s first-born with former wife Amrita Singh. The ex-couple also has a son named Ibrahim.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Such a cute picture of father and daughter.”

“Best father-daughter duo,” another user gushed.

Sara made her first public appearance with her father on the TV chat show, “Koffee With Karan”.

Speaking of Saif and Sara’s upcoming projects , the two have a lot of films and shows in their kitty.

Saif will be seen opposite Rani Mukerji in ” Bunty Aur Babli 2″. Sara has Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama “Atrangi Re”, which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Her next release is David Dhawan’s “Coolie No. 1” opposite Varun Dhawan.