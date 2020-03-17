Sara Ali Khan’s Varanasi temple visit kicks up a row

By | Published: 3:45 pm

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan’s much publicised visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, has drawn the ire of local pandits and saints. The actor was in Mumbai for the shooting of Atrangi Re when she visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and participated in the ‘Ganga aarti’ on Sunday.

Her mother and actor Amrita Singh was with her. The Kashi Vikas Samiti has now raised objections to the actor’s visit on the grounds that Sara Ali Khan is a non-Hindu.Sara’s visit was highly publicised because the actor herself uploaded a video on her social media account in which she gave her fans a tour of the ‘Banaras ki gali’ leading up to the temple and is seen showing the various shops along the lane.

The Kashi Vikas Samiti has now demanded a probe into the actor’s visit and action against those responsible. Local pandits and seers are also upset over Sara attending the ‘Ganga aarti’ and the Kashi Vishwanath temple.”Though we appreciate her interest in the Hindu religion but the fact remains that she is a Muslim and should not have participated in the rituals.

For her, all this could be ‘interesting and exciting’ but for us, it is a matter of religious piety,” said Rakesh Mishra, a priest.Another priest Amarnath Bajpai, however, defended the actor and said that she was accompanied by her mother, Amrita Singh, who is a devout Hindu.Sara Ali Khan has often been photographed visiting temples in Mumbai and then distributing alms to the poor.