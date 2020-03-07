Sarala Reddy unleashing inner potential

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Just a few months ago, doctor Sarala Reddy had been dealing with maternity care and gynaecology practice; helping her doctor husband in treating rural pregnant women at their nursing home in Gandhari village of Kamareddy district. Now she has trodden a different path that not many women would dare to step into — to try her luck in filmmaking which is an uncertain and a mysterious enterprise for many outsiders.

But for Sarala, it is a platform she had been waiting to get on to for many years to tell stories to audiences. The filmmaking bug had bit her a long time ago when she was in her prime. “My father was a good friend of actor late KV Chalam and he had tried his luck in cinema during his initial years in Madras but soon after the death of Chalam, he dropped all his plans and returned to found his career in the Indian Air Force.

Now, I am treading a different path after 27 years to realise my dream to tell stories on celluloid,” she avers. Sho(r)t in the arm Sarala Reddy’s recent short-film Bhoomi stood third among 180 other short-films in the recently held TIFF Awards in Hyderabad. Having grown up watching films of Ram Gopal Varma and the works of director K Vishwanath, Sarala had been holding her dream to meet the bigwigs of industry.

She instantly landed a role in RGV’s recent political satire Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu, when she met the director. “It was a dream come true. He made an offer that I couldn’t refuse. I played the role of a Home Minister in the movie. I had also played a mother character in an independent movie Nathicharami which was directed by Nagu.

And another mother role in Sadha Nee Prema Lo,” says Sarala. Another unknown fact is that P Surender Reddy, director of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is her first cousin. She says, “He is a good guidance and inspiration.” Away from the daily routine of her professional life as a doctor, Sarala is now dealing with an altogether new job — narrating and developing scripts, treatment, improvising sequences, meeting people, etc, all under serious observation of screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad.

After her work Bhoomi, Sarala is presently making an untitled independent film which is based on the subject of substance abuse and has layers of of mother-son sentiment. For this, she has roped in her son Gowtham Raj, who works for a private firm in Germany, to play the lead character. “My son had no knowledge on acting. But the product has come out well.

It was my son’s story. Based on a real story, the movie is going to have artistic sensibilities rather than a commercial appeal. It’s a screenplay based narrative. We are being properly guided by Vijayendra Prasad garu whether to release it on OTT platform or should we go for a theatre release,” she says. Another subject Sarala is dabbling with is (Title removed) which harps on the subject of love. “Love has no meaning.

It might be between father and daughter, mother and son, brother and sister. It has the whole gamut of emotions,” she adds. Sarala Reddy, who changed her name to Sri Sai Durga for the movie industry, says she would like to bring about some awareness among public with her films in the future.