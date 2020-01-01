Sarala Sagar project breach: Farmers’ hopes washed away twice

By | Published: 12:12 am

Wanaparthy: It was early in the morning, farmers had just started going to their fields to get ready to cultivate crops for Yasangi in villages close to Sarala Sagar project, when they saw water gushing in their canals with such force they haven’t witnessed for a decade.

At Sarala Sagar, a section of people were busy catching fish with their hands, walking in the middle of the reservoir, which was filled with Krishna waters just the night before. Another large section of people had gathered near the dam site, where automatic siphons were installed back in the 1950s, when Sarala Sagar, the first irrigation project in Palamuru region, was constructed by Raja Rameshwara Rao, the then King of Wanaparthy Sansthan.

It was no celebration or an early morning spectacle for anybody. It was tragic for thousands of families directly or indirectly dependent on this long-neglected project, as a critical portion of its bund was breached in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident dashed hopes of thousands of farmers, farm labourers, fishermen, artisans and all those dependent on this project for their survival.

Thankfully, there were no human casualties or property damage, as the dam breach happened right next to where the siphons were installed, letting the water join the natural flow route. No farm lands were inundated due to the flood. No standing crops were there either, as kharif has ended and farmers had sold their paddy in procurement centres.

Worst affected

But farmers under the ayacut were busy sowing paddy in its nursery stage and were immediate sufferers of Sarala Sagar dam breach.

Another section of people who may be the worst affected are the members of fishermen’s community from Shankarampet, Dantanuru, Kothakota, Palem, Ramanthapuram, Kanimetta, Jangamaipally and Konnur gram panchayats in Madanapuram and Kothakota mandals, who were directly dependent on this reservoir.

Unofficial crop holiday

It was the second consecutive year for the farmers and fishermen of 4,000 acres of ayacut under this project, as even in 2018, there was an unofficial crop holiday declared under Jurala’s ayacut, keeping in mind the drinking water needs of the region for the summer of 2018.

“Last year, Fisheries Department had released 8 lakh fishlings and just couple of months ago they had released 8 lakh fishlings again. Last year the fish couldn’t grow, as water was not given to Sarala sagar from Ramanpadu. This year we were waiting for Sankranthi, so that we could get in and get a good catch. All of our hopes, gone in dust,” said Krishnaiah, a fisherman from the village.

It is a fact that every year, water is lifted from Ramanpadu reservoir to fill Sarala Sagar Project, even though water released from Sarala Sagar project actually enters Ramanpadu reservoir. Sarala Sagar Project was the second-largest project built with siphon technology, where siphons are installed on the dam, which deliver the water to downstream, whenever the water reaches the maximum levels. The project needs no lifting of gates using nd motors to discharge water. That has been the unique feature of this project.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, District Collector Sweta Mohanty, District SP K Apoorva Rao, people’s representatives, ayacut farmers from Nelvidi, Narsingapur, Dantanuru, Tirumalaipally, Ramanpadu and Ajjakollu villages rushed to see the tragedy which unfolded for just a few hours, before the entire Sarala Sagar project went dry.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .